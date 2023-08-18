Black Business Month: Check Out Memphis’ Standout Black-Owned Businesses [List]

Memphis is a city filled with rich history, culture and charm. We took a trip with the organization We Are Memphis to learn more about the soulful city and discovered some of the best businesses Memphis has to offer. To continue our Black Business Month celebration, check out these standout Black-owned Memphis businesses continuing to make the city enjoyable for all those who reside and visit.

There is a plethora of Black-owned businesses in Memphis, Tennessee, which fuel the city’s growing economy. From historic cultural institutions like Hattiloo Theatre, Tone Memphis and Clayborn Temple, the city works hard to preserve its’ historic roots and revitalize the culture with the fresh energy that lives on.

We Are Memphis invited us to discover the city through its’ beautiful arts and culture scene. As the birthplace of blues, soul and rock’n’roll, legendary BBQ, Beal Street, and home to Ida B. Wells and B.B. King alike, the city becoming the number one metropolis for Black entrepreneurship is no surprise to its native residents.

Today’s biggest Billboard charting artists and producers like Moneybagg Yo and Tay Keith have brought the city global attention as they continue to nourish the music industry, following in the footsteps of Stax Records artists like Isaac Hayes.

We Are Memphis believes, “the magic of Memphis is its intersections—of people, identities and ideas, coming together to create something exceptional. Some call it culture. We call it soul.”

Memphis provides Black businesses in many different industries from arts and culture, food, wellness and beauty, fitness, retail and media.

Check out a list of Memphis’ standout Black-owned businesses below:

CULTURAL INSTITUTIONS

FITNESS

WELLNESS & BEAUTY

APPAREL & ACCESSORIES

NEWS & CREATIVE AGENCIES

FOOD & DRINK

