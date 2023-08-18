Keke Palmer Shares Why Actions Speak Louder Than Words ‘Sometimes Words Simply Aren’t Enough’

Keke Palmer is considered a national treasure in the Black community because of her talent, wit, and vulnerability. Between comical skits and stylish photos are videos and posts that require you to reflect on life, artistry, and everything in between.

And while we’re used to her professional life being the topic of conversation, her recent breakup has stolen our attention. Artists are known for taking their situations and transmuting them into art. We don’t know what happened on the elevator with Beyonce, Solange, and Jay-Z, but the Queen let it air out on her Lemonade album.

Similarly, Palmer poked fun at the Usher fiasco that seemingly caused a rupture in her relationship with Darius Jackson in the King of R&B’s latest song, “Boyfriend.” The lighthearted video shows both artists dancing to Usher’s song, and at the end, the camera pans to Palmer as she says, “I’m a mom,” referring to Jackson’s public shaming of her.

Keke Palmer shares the importance of actions, feelings, and creative expression.

Now, a few short days after the debut of the music video, the 29-year-old mom of one explains the importance of creative expression, particularly through performing. She also shares why actions hold more weight than words.

“Lacan states “the real” is: “The state of nature from which we have been forever severed by our entrance into language.”

My sister is studying to be a professor and she has been teaching me so much about our experienced reality. The idea around words helping us to express our feelings being the very thing that warps what we feel is so interesting. Because no matter the language we agree on, no matter the labels or boxes, our perception of those words are still based on our INDIVIDUAL understanding.

This is why actions and feelings are so important. Sometimes words simply aren’t enough because they reduce things or expand them.

This is why I love to preform, experiencing a wide range of feelings through creative expression. That’s what is real to me. How it’s perceived is subjective, such is life!

Eight days away from my birthday ,” she wrote.

Fans flocked to the comments to sing her praises, and agree with her sentiments on the importance of language and communication.

Palmer is known for her wisdom and she obviously knows her worth. We’re confident she will be just fine. She’s going to transmute this energy into some dope music!

