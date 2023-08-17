Listen Live
Celebrity News

Hot & Trending: Common, Morgan Freeman and More!

Published on August 17, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Hot Off The Wire with Alfredas

Source: Russ Parr Morning Show / Reach Media

 

Alfredas runs down all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

She runs down the latest updates on Common, Morgan Freeman, and More!

The post Hot & Trending: Common, Morgan Freeman and More! appeared first on Black America Web.

Hot & Trending: Common, Morgan Freeman and More!  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close