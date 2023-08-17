‘The Blind Side’ Controversy: Tuohy Family Negates Michael Oher’s Claims [LISTEN]

In the controversy surrounding ex-NFL player Michael Oher and his allegations that the Tuohy family lied about adopting him for financial gain, it is becoming clear that there are three sides to this story…Oher’s side, the Tuohys’ side, and ‘The Blind Side!’

On Monday, 37-year-old Oher claimed in a Tennessee petition that the Tuohy family tricked him into a conservatorship opposed to an actual adoption (as the movie suggests). He claims that the agreement allowed for the Tuohy family to earn millions off of his name and the falsified storyline, leaving him with nothing.

The family is now speaking out to negate the allegations.

“We didn’t make any money off the movie…Michael Lewis [the author of the book that inspired the movie] gave us half of his share. Everybody in the family got an equal share, including Michael. It was about $14,000, each,” the family’s patriarch, Sean Tuohy Sr., told Daily Memphian.

His son Sean Tuohy Jr. also gave his take in a separate interview.

“Man, if I had $2 million in my bank account, it would be in my email signature saying ‘Signed, SJ Tuohy, multi-millionaire,’ ” said Tuohy, adding that friends were sending him links to articles and “roasting” him in a group chat, according to PEOPLE.

The heart-warming movie about of an impoverished high school athlete who was adopted and nurtured through college, ultimately leading to his NFL career racked in $309.2 million.

