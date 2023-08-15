Cordae is back and leaning into a different sound with his latest release. And while many artists are hesitant to sway from the style that their fans have grown accustomed to, Cordae caught up with Young Jas to explain overcoming that feeling and why, ultimately, you’ve gotta throw caution to the wind and try something new in order to grow as an artist.
RELATED: Cordae On Activism and Standing Up: “It’s Embedded In My DNA” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: BN Cordae Reveals How He Pulled Off The “Have Mercy” Video, Being A Fan First And More [EXCLUSIVE]
Check out the interview below.
Cordae Talks New Single ‘Make Up Your Mind’ with Young Jas was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Tory Lanez Gets 10 Years, Twitter Gets Loose With Jokes
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Jodeci, SWV, & Dru Hill Live at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
-
Da Brat And Jesseca Dupart Share Adorable Shot Of Their Baby Boy True Legend Harris-Dupart
-
Eskenazi Health's Back to School Vaccine Health Fair Event!
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250!
-
Join The @1067WTLC Mobile Text Club! #TeamWTLC
-
These Celebrities Turned Up At Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance World Tour’ In ATL