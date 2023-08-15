Usher & Keke Palmer Get Together In New Single “Boyfriend”

The rumors are somewhat true. Usher and Keke Palmer team up for new music with a song titled “Boyfriend.” The single drops just a month after their public and viral interaction at Usher’s Las Vegas residency. Read the lyrics and watch the trailer for the video before it’s released tomorrow.

“Somebody said that your boyfriend’s looking for me,” Usher sings in a video trailer, starring Palmer. The music video is set to be released Wednesday (Aug. 16).

Countless fans are eagerly awaiting the drop with a countdown on YouTube. The single comes shortly after the “Nope” actress attended Usher’s Vegas show, where she was serenaded by the beloved singer.

In a video posted on social media, Palmer wore a black bodysuit under a sheer dress, which her baby’s father Darius Jackson was not too pleased to see.

Jackson, the father of Palmer’s son Leodis, responded on Twitter: “It’s the outfit tho .. you a mom.”

His actions towards Palmer caused major pushback from fans across social media.

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” Jackson later added about his comments.

“This is my family & my representation,” he noted. “I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

It appears Usher’s new single “Boyfriend” featuring Palmer as his leading lady is an obvious response to all the discourse around the incident. The title is just the cherry on top to the shadiest lyrics from the song.

Read the full lyrics here:

Somebody said that your boyfriend’s looking for me, oh that’s cool, that’s cool

Well he should know I’m pretty easy to find

Just look for me wherever he sees you

I go wherever you go, ohI go wherever you go, oh

Turn the lights on

It seems natural for me to wonder off to where you are (wonder off to where you are)

Just look for me wherever he sees you

I go wherever you go, ohI go wherever you go, oh

Turn the lights on

It seems natural for me to wonder off to where you are (wonder off to where you are)

Somebody said that your boyfriend’s looking for me, oh that’s cool, that’s cool

Well he should know I’m pretty easy to find, just look for me wherever he sees you

Somebody said that your boyfriend’s looking for me, that’s cool (yeah)

If he could find a way to get in your mind, say he want me, that’s all he got to do

I go wherever you go, ohI go wherever you go, oh

I try my best not to be all in your phone

But I know that’s not what you want

Might as well keep some pictures of the two of us in your home

When you slow dance by yourself, I’m right behind you (yeah)

Spray my fragrance on your skin; it will remind you (remind you)

Of the times we linked up

And the nights we dreamed of, girl

Somebody said that your boyfriend was looking for me, oh that’s cool, that’s cool (yeah)

Well he should know I’m pretty easy to find, just look for me wherever he sees you

Somebody said that your boyfriend was looking for me, that’s cool (yeah)

If he could find a way to get in your mind, say he want me, that’s all he got to do

I go wherever you go, oh I go wherever you go, oh I go wherever you go, oh I go wherever you go, oh I go wherever you go, oh

Palmer’s response was subtle but strong. On July 7 and just days after the show, she monetized his marks like a true Virgo Boss with the launch of her “I’m a motha” t-shirts.

The singer shared a video on Instagram as she sang her version of Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely” to her baby boy.

“One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through!” Palmer captioned the post. “To all my mom’s (sic) out there, how did your baby change you?? Mine empowered me! On such another level, my perspective changed because when my baby is good I’m GREAT! Look at that face! Gratitude galore.”

Palmer nor Jackson have confirmed their separation since the incident, so their current relationship status still remains unclear.

Watch the trailer below:

