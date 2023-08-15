Myles Garrett, Two More Browns Starters, End Practice Early With Injuries

The first day of joint practices between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles had mixed results, as All-Pro Myles Garrett ended his session early with a foot injury. Unfortunately for the Browns that wasn’t the only injury.

At this point the severity of Garrett’s injury is unknown.

In addition to the injury to Garrett, offensive lineman Jack Conklin and cornerback Denzel Ward also stop practicing early due to different reasons.

FOX 8 reports that Garrett did return to the field to sign autographs, though he wasn’t wearing shoes and “appeared to be favoring his left leg”.

From FOX 8:

Coach Kevin Stefanski is scheduled to speak before Tuesday’s afternoon workout. The Browns and Eagles are practicing together for the second time in two seasons before facing each other in an exhibition on Thursday.

Browns Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward left during 11-on-11 drills and was being treated for an unspecified illness, the team said.

Also according to their report, Jack Conklin was sidelined with a possible concussion.

We should have more details of these injuries and reported illnesses in the coming days.

