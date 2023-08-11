James Gunn Denies Gal Gadot’s Assertion That ‘Wonder Woman’ Will Return

Just days after Gal Gadot announced that James Gunn promised to develop the next Wonder Woman film alongside her, Gunn poured ice cold water on that notion and refuted any such claims made by the MTV Movie Award winning actress.

According to Variety, Gadot might’ve jumped the gun when she revealed that the head honchos over at the DCEU, James Gunn and Peter Safran, informed her that Wonder Woman 3 would indeed be happening and that they’d help her bring it to life just months after it was announced that the film was scrapped. Many DCEU fans were heartbroken by Gunn’s “rash” decisions when he was given the reigns of the DCEU late last year which included canceling Wonder Woman 3, deading Henry Cavill’s return as Superman, but letting The Flash film fly even as it’s star, Ezra Miller, was embroiled in all kinds of controversies.

While many fans were excited to learn that Gal Gadot would be returning as Wonder Woman, others were peeved that she would be welcomed back while Henry Cavill was given the boot as he is indeed Superman in the eyes of millions of fans. Ultimately though, ain’t no one from the Zack Snyder era welcomed in James Gunn’s DCEU.

Variety reports:

The actor made a potential future for “Wonder Woman 3” appear even more likely during a recently published profile by Flaunt magazine. In this interview, Gadot said she was assured by Gunn and Safran that “Wonder Woman 3” would be developed.

“I was invited to a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran,” Gadot said, “and what they told me, and I’m quoting: ‘You’re in the best hands. We’re going to develop Wonder Woman 3 with you. [We] love you as Wonder Woman— you’ve got nothing to worry about.’ So time will tell.”

The sources added to Variety that nothing was ever promised to Gadot regarding “Wonder Woman 3,” nor was there any definitive discussion of Gadot’s Wonder Woman continuing with the new DC Universe. Gunn and Safran gave a presentation at the start of the year unveiling the first titles in their new DC Universe, including “Superman: Legacy,” and they continue to be laser focused on these new films.

Aight, someone’s lying because why would Gal Gadot put that out there in any manner unless something was said by someone at some point.

Many are saying the main reason that Gunn let the OG Justice League actors go was because he plans on utilizing younger actors as he plans on building a DCEU franchise that’ll run at least a decade. By that logic, both Gadot and Cavill would only be suited for a Kingdom Come DC film in which they’d basically be Super Old Man and Wonder Grandma. Ben Affleck’s Batman is basically already there, so y’all know he was going to go.

While we’re still in the dark about whether to not Wonder Woman will return and who’ll be playing the Amazonian warrior, we do know that Superman will be played by David Corenswet in James Gunn’s highly anticipated Superman: Legacy. Other than that, James Gunn’s DCEU project still remains very much a mystery.

What do y’all think of James Gunn’s people shooting down Gal Gadot’s recollection of their meeting over Wonder Woman? Did he do her dirty or did she speak too soon? Let us know in the comments section below.

James Gunn Denies Gal Gadot’s Assertion That ‘Wonder Woman’ Will Return was originally published on hiphopwired.com