60 People Injured At Travis Scott Concert In Rome’s Circus Maximus: Report

Earlier this week Travis Scott shocked his Roman fans when he brought out Kanye West to perform alongside him at Rome’s Circus Maximus near the famed Colosseum. Unfortunately, the surprise did lead to some injuries as the crowd went too wild and hurt others while turning up.

TMZ is reporting that things were all good during the Monday (Aug. 7), show until someone in the crowd decided to spray pepper spray into the crowd, which led to some 60 people requiring medical attention including a 14-year-old who fell off a wall.

From TMZ:

During the unrest, Romans reportedly inundated the local fire department with calls about a possible earthquake writing on social media, “Anyone feel an earthquake?” But all the shaking residents were feeling was not from a natural disaster … rather, it was coming from the multitude of fans jumping around at Travis’ concert when Kanye West made a surprise appearance onstage and started rapping with his longtime friend.As a result, Alfonsina Russo, Director of the Colosseum Archeological Park, has now called for the end of concerts at Circus Maximus with the exception of operas and balletsRusso told CNN … “The Circus Maximus is a monument. It is not a stadium, not a concert hall. These mega rock concerts put it at risk.” We can’t lie, we’re surprised authorities let Travis Scott rock at such an ancient site. This isn’t a good look for the rapper, who’s planning on doing the same at the Giza Pyramids as well. That show might never happen given what went down in Rome. On the “bright side,” at least they’re not accusing Scott of holding another satanic ritual with this incident. Just sayin’. What do y’all think? Are Travis Scott concerts too lit for his fans? Let us know in the comments section below.

