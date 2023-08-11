Don’t Fear Pain – It Can Lead To Glory | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Don’t Fear Pain – It Can Lead To Glory”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

We’ve been talking about the impact that hard work has on your success and on your ability to turn those setbacks into comebacks. I want to remind you that the only place the only place where success comes before work is in the dictionary.

William Penn, the great theologian. No, no pain, no palm, no cross, no crown, no thorn, no throne. No call, no glory. I know this is a challenging time, but I also know that you can turn your setbacks into comebacks even in tough times. It will take a decision and action. You must decide and then keep moving forward. If you do, then you can make it happen.

So I’m encouraging you. I’m encouraging you to see this challenging time is the time when you grow new skills, new abilities that will help you to even be better. Off in this situation, on the other side that when you began it, you can if you think you can.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

