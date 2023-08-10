Report: Lil Tay Is Not Dead

Lil Tay is alive and well, at least according to TMZ.

Tay, an American-born Canadian rapper and social media influencer, reportedly died yesterday, along with her brother. An Instagram post to her more than 3 million followers claimed that the child star had a “sudden and tragic passing”, however no one could verify the cause of death.

Now it appears that we know why.

In a statement from Tay’s family released to TMZ, it read, “I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say. It’s been a very traumatizing 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess.”

Tay’s sudden rise to internet stardom occurred years ago during her “World’s Youngest Flexer” era, which saw the young teen flashing wads of cash on social media.

Now the family is claiming that Tay’s Instagram account was compromised and that the post citing her and her brother’s deaths were fraudulent.

Lil Tay is yet to make a public statement. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

