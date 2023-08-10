Former Browns Player Charged With Bank Fraud

Daryl “Buster” Skrine, who played for the Cleveland Browns from 2011 through 2014, reportedly faces multiple fraud charges in Canada.

According to authorities, Skrine’s illegal activity was tracked down by the Financial Crimes Unit.

Skrine is accused of illegally gaining more than $100,000 across Canada, in a scheme that involved him opening bank accounts with fraudulent checks, then withdrawing some of the cash before the check could clear.

He was arrested last night in Toronto.

FOX 8 initially reported the story.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

