Trump Says He is One Indictment Away From Winning

Former President Donald Trump went after the Department of Justice (DOJ) in his first major campaign rally since being indicted in the January 6 case.

Trump had a rally in Windham, New Hampshire Tuesday afternoon, just one week after the Department of Justice announced that he would be indicted on four charges alleging that he attempted to orchestrate a plan to use fake electoral college votes to overturn the results of the 2020 election. He pleaded not guilty.

Despite the DOJ constantly going after Trump, he says that his legal troubles will only help boost his 2024 reelection campaign and that he is only one indictment away from having the election in the bag.

“Every time I get indicted, I like to check the polls,” he said. “One more indictment, then I think this election is over. One more.”

Aside from ripping on the DOJ during his rally, Trump also made the claim that he has more support in this 2024 election than he ever did in 2016 and 2020.

Rob and Ethan Hatcher got into a spirited debate about whether or not the 2020 election was rigged against Trump and if he deserves a second chance as president.

