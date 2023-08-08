When is comes to music videos, women are leading the pack! Taylor Swift and SZA are the 2023 MTV Video Music Award’s most nominated artists.

According to an MTV announcement on Tuesday, The ‘Bad Blood’ country and pop singer is nominated for eight awards (seven being for her “Anti-hero” music video).

Neo-soul and R&B singer-songwriter SZA follows right behind with 6 nominations.

Swift, 33, has acquired a current total of 14 VMAs over the course of her career. She could possibly become runner-up to Beyoncé, who holds the record for most VMAs with 26 solo wins. If Taylor surpasses 20 VMAs, she will unseat Madonna for second place.

Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith have racked up five nominations each. 2023 also breaks the record for having the most first-time nominees in the show’s history, with 35 new artists including Ice Spice, Burna Boy, Saucy Santana, and more.

Winners for each category are chosen by online votes, which fans can begin submitting on this today (Tuesday, August 8). Voting ends Friday, September 1—with the exception of ‘Best New Artist’ category which remains active throughout the show.

The 2023 Video Music Awards will air September 12 on MTV.

2023 VMA’s Most Nominated Artists: Taylor Swift and SZA was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com