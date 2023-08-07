Chile! Let’s get into it!

Unsurprisingly, Nene Leakes’ interview with Carlos King has been making its rounds online and of course, the Housewives’ fanbase has much to say.

However, in a recent interview with 92Q’s The AM Clique, Kandi addresses recent comments from the former reality star who claims she is “boring” and “not exciting.”

Check out her response below:

Watch her full interview with The AM Clique!

MORE AM CLIQUE INTERVIEWS…

The post Kandi Responds To Nene Leakes Calling Her Boring & Not Exciting: “I Am The Longest Running Housewife On Any Franchise” appeared first on 92 Q.

Kandi Responds To Nene Leakes Calling Her Boring & Not Exciting: “I Am The Longest Running Housewife On Any Franchise” was originally published on 92q.com