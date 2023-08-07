For the first time in 40 years, The Wiz is returning to stages across the country in an all-new Broadway-bound tour.
The tour begins in The Wiz’s original home city of Baltimore, where the show made its world premiere 50 years ago.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Kandi, Brian Moreland & Todd Tucker all dropped by The AM Clique to discuss how the show came to life, the cast and what people attending can expect.
Check out the full interview below:
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
CHECK OUT MORE AM CLIQUE INTERVIEWS…
Victoria Monet Talks Upcoming Tour, Hit Single “On My Mama” and More With The AM Clique! [WATCH]
Keke Palmer Talks Motherhood, New Music, Upcoming Projects + More With The AM Clique! [LISTEN]
Pinky Cole Talks Jet Magazine Cover With The AM Clique [LISTEN HERE]
The post Kandi, Brian Moreland & Todd Tucker Talks The Wiz Returning To The Stage With The AM Clique! [WATCH] appeared first on 92 Q.
Kandi, Brian Moreland & Todd Tucker Talks The Wiz Returning To The Stage With The AM Clique! [WATCH] was originally published on 92q.com
-
LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
Remembering ‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud As A Loving, Humorous, & Beautiful Human [Gallery]
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
Sports World Supports Bronny James After Cardiac Arrest
-
JULY is Minority Mental Health Month!
-
Join The @1067WTLC Mobile Text Club! #TeamWTLC
-
Cuba Gooding Jr. Settles Federal Civil Rape Case Just As Trial is Set to Begin
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father