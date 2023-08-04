Taylor Swift Shares Special Moment With Kobe Bryant’s Daughter, Bianka, During Los Angeles Tour Stop

Taylor Swift shared a special and sweet moment with Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s daughter, Bianka, during her Tour stop in Los Angeles.

Caught on camera, she can be seen giving the six-year-old a big hug before gifting her hat.

Check out the sweet moment below:

Vanessa and her daughters were among the Swifties for the singer’s first of six sold-out concerts at SoFi Stadium on Thursday.

Vanessa was wearing a custom jean jacket to honor her late husband and the Lakers legend.

Swift gives out her iconic hat to one lucky fan every time she performs “22.”

“We love you @taylorswift ,” Vanessa said in an Instagram post.

The Bryant family shares special ties with Swift for years.

Kobe also took the stage at Staples Center to reveal a banner to honor her record for sold-out shows at the venue in 2015.

