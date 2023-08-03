Drake Earned A Record Breaking $5 Million Off One Show

We all know that when Drake puts on a show, he goes all out as he loves to give his fans a moment to remember, but we had no idea that the King of The North was raking in record breaking cash while doing so.

According to Touring Data, the Certified Lover Boy artist pulled in a $5 million per night when his It’s All A Blur tour made it’s stop in Washington for some shows at the Capital One Arena and earned him a whopping $5.032 million in a single night.

Keep in mind that this is $10 million off of ticket sales alone.Combine that with sales from merchandise and you have yourself enough money to retire comfortably for the rest of your life… well, kinda. Cost of living in 2023 is pretty ridiculous.

The news comes months after it was reported that Kendrick Lamar’s Big Steppers tour became the highest grossing rap tour in music history generating a historic $110 million altogether. But with the numbers that Drake is putting up we wouldn’t be surprised if he eventually eclipses K. Dot’s record and claims the top spot all to himself and proves he’s still the top dog in the rap game as far as his hardcore day-ones are concerned.

With 15 shows left on his schedule and a whole lot of money to be made in the process, don’t be surprised if Drizzy ends up taking home the tour crown when it’s all said and done.

What do y’all think? Could Drake break Kendrick’s tour haul by the time he wraps up his tour? Let us know in the comments section below.

