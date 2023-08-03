Now & Later Teams Up With La La Anthony To Celebrate Black Businesses

Now and Later® Candy is teaming up with La La Anthony to highlight Black-owned self-care businesses for National Black Business Month.

According to the announcement, the iconic hard-to-soft candy staple is recognizing the businesses that help us unwind with self-care in the Black community. The new “Pause Now, Hustle Later” campaign in partnership with actress and entrepreneur La La Anthony, spotlights up-and-coming Black-owned businesses in the “self-care” and encourages her followers “to take a pause NOW, so that they can reset and reenergize for their daily hustle LATER.”

To celebrate National Black Business Month, Now and Later is slotting $50,000 in financial support to select small businesses through the “Pause Now, Hustle Later Grant.” Each of the aforementioned businesses will receive $10,000 aimed at bolstering their growth.

“As a mom and businesswoman, the hustle is a part of my daily grind. I’m always on the go but at the same time, I have to pause and prioritize self-care so that I can show up as my best self,” said Anthony in a statement. “One of my favorite ways to unwind is to enjoy a sweet treat like Now and Later, and now I get to encourage others to take a pause while also shouting out some of my favorite go-to Black-owned companies.”

“Now and Later is dedicated to supporting Black leaders and entrepreneurs who are making a positive impact in their communities, which is why we launched the ‘Pause Now, Hustle Later’ Grant during Black Business Month,” said Dave Foldes, Director of Marketing at Now and Later, in a statement. “According to the Small Business Association, 50 percent of small businesses fail within the first five years due to [a] lack of financial resources. In recognition of the hustle of entrepreneurship, we’re proud to help amplify these small businesses, and to partner with an advocate like La La who not only shares Now and Later’s Brooklyn-born origins but also embodies the brand’s bold and vibrant spirit.”

To learn more about the “Pause Now, Hustle Later” grant recipients, and catch a glimpse of La La’s self-care techniques and learn how she takes advantage of “the pause,” go to @nowandlatercandy on Instagram.

Now & Later Teams Up With La La Anthony To Celebrate Black Businesses was originally published on hiphopwired.com