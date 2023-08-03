Don’t Let Laughter Stop You | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Don’t Let Laughter Stop You”

Now when you think big and start working on your goals and dreams, many people will think you are out of your league or even out of your mind. They might laugh at you, but don't worry. Keep in mind that people have laughed at others who went on to do great things.

Now when you think big and start working on your goals and dreams, many people will think you are out of your league or even out of your mind. They might laugh at you, but don’t worry. Keep in mind that people have laughed at others who went on to do great things.

They laughed at Thomas Edison. Called him crazy when he talked about his dream of creating a bulb of light that was not a candle.

They laughed at Alexander Graham Bell and called him crazy when he talked about a machine you could talk through to other people in other places.

They laughed at the Wright brothers and call them crazy when they said they would create a flying machine.

Don’t let the laughter stop you from making history. Those who laugh last ,often laugh the best, so I’m encouraging you. Don’t let the folks with the laughter stop you! Keep going after your goals and dreams.

