Ryan Cameron Uncensored: Tameka Foster Jokes That Ex-Hubby Usher Is A “Domestic Terrorist” In Viral Las Vegas Shows

It’s never easy getting through the end of any relationship. However, divorce is a special sort of hurt that, in addition to a broken heart, can oftentimes lead to a broken bank in the process.

When R&B king Usher and celebrity stylist Tameka Foster called it quits back in 2009, they still had ties to each other by way of two beautiful sons, Usher Raymond V and Naviyd Ely Raymond. Thankfully, it appears that both Usher and Tameka have taken the positive road when it comes to co-parenting that appears to be going well for all involved.

Returning to Ryan Cameron Uncensored, Tameka sat down with her good friend RC to give an interesting take on the viral opinions that’ve been surrounding Usher following many, many “mister-steal-your-girl” moments during recents shows in his wildly popular revue, My Way: The Las Vegas Residency. “He’s a domestic terrorist,” she said to describe his newfound “menace” moniker, clarifying her jovial stance by adding, “He’s killing they asses! [Laughs]” [sic]

Keep watching below on Ryan Cameron Uncensored to hear why Tameka Foster is “so proud” of ex-husband Usher’s brand new (or not?) reputation for being a menace:

