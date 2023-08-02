UPDATE: Washington, D.C. Metro Police later said there is no active shooter at the Senate Office Building. The building has been cleared and there were no injuries.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol police now say they have cleared the buildings in the area of the Capitol building after receiving a report of a possible active shooter.
U.S. Capitol Police said they received a “concerning 911 call” earlier this afternoon that prompted the investigation around the Senate Office Building.
Police say they’re looking for a heavyset, Hispanic male wearing body armor.
The post UPDATE: U.S. Capitol Police Evacuate Senate Office Building appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy’s Mobile News.
UPDATE: U.S. Capitol Police Evacuate Senate Office Building was originally published on wibc.com
-
Gillie Da King’s Son, YNG Cheese Shot & Killed at Age 25
-
LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
Remembering ‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud As A Loving, Humorous, & Beautiful Human [Gallery]
-
We Found The Girl Who Threw Her 36G Bra at Drake!
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Sports World Supports Bronny James After Cardiac Arrest
-
JULY is Minority Mental Health Month!