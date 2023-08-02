In a new interview, K975’s Brian Dawson got the opportunity to chat with Lah Pat, who has been heating up the airwaves with his latest single, “Rodeo.”

The NOLA-born, Houston-based artist brings a style that he describes as a “gumbo pot,” bringing both old school and new school together in a way that has captivated today’s music scene. With over 78 million streams overall, “Rodeo” is the perfect example of his smooth fusion of the two cities that he represents.

He talks about the creation of the infectious track, plus shares some of his personal tastes in music, sports, and more! Check out the video above and be on the lookout for the extended interview on Brian Dawson’s Top 5 Podcast, coming soon!

Lah Pat Speaks on His Hit Single “Rodeo” And Shares His Musical Influences was originally published on hiphopnc.com