The U.S. Capitol Police have locked down and evacuated the Russell Senate Office Building after receiving reports of a possible active shooter, according to NBC News.

At this time, the reports have not yet been confirmed and Capitol Police officers are still searching the area.

The U.S. Capitol Police shared a tweet on Wednesday just before 3 p.m. that their officers were responding to “a concerning 911 call” and advised the public to stay away from the area.

“If you are inside the Senate Buildings, everyone inside should be sheltering in place as the report was for a possible active shooter. It should be noted that we do not have any confirmed reports of gunshots,” authorities said in a follow-up tweet.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

The post Report: U.S. Capitol Police Searching Senate Office Buildings After Unconfirmed Reports Of An Active Shooter appeared first on 92 Q.

