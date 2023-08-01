Alfredas serves all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
She runs down the latest on Siqus and Beyonce dating rumors, Paul Rubens and Angus Cloud’s death, Cardi B, and more!
The post Hot Off The Wire: Sisqo and Beyonce Dated?! appeared first on Black America Web.
