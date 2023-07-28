SEPTA Trolley Leaves Tracks, Hits Multiple Cars and Historic Philadelphia Building

A SEPTA trolley malfunction caused the vehicle to veer off the tracks and crash into a historic philadelphia building.

The crash happened on the corner of Island Avenue and the Cobbs Creek Parkway around 10:30 p.m.

Surveillance video below shows the out-of-control trolley crashing into a car, creating a ricochet effect, then steamrolling right into the historic Blue Bell Inn.

According to the Darby Creek Valley Association, the inn was the site of 1777 battle when the British occupied Philadelphia.

Delia King, a caretaker of the inn, was in complete astonishment. “I said ‘oh my goodness, there’s a trolley in my living room!’” King told NBC10 news. “The whole ceiling is on the floor, no wall or anything, just a big trolley. How did a trolley get in my living room?” King questioned hysterically.

One of the most important pieces of the story is that King could have been hit by the trolley as it catapulted into her home. King is an artist, and she tends to her passions in her downstairs living room where her easel is set up. She wanted to tend to her passions but had a long day and was not up for painting, and thankfully decided to stay in bed.

“If I had not been lazy, I’d probably be dead under a trolley,” King said. “I’m really glad my son was at his dad’s house and not here,” King added.

The trolley was removed from the Inn early Friday morning. SEPTA says they are assessing the damage and will make repairs.

