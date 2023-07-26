K975 Legend Brian Dawson Nominated For NAB Marconi Award

Congrats are officially in order for one of K975’s living legends!

Radio One Raleigh is proud to report that afternoon personality, DJ, and community leader Brian Dawson is a finalist for “Personality Of The Year (Medium Market)” at this year’s NAB Marconi Awards!

With a career spanning over twenty years, Brian has done just about everything in entertainment. From interviewing celebrities and political figures to hosting community events like the EOG school tour and Sneakerville, Brian continues to be a force in the broadcasting world.

Established in 1989 and named after inventor and Nobel Prize winner Guglielmo Marconi, the NAB Marconi Radio Awards are given to radio stations and outstanding on-air personalities to recognize excellence in radio.

Brian is one of several members of the Radio One family nominated this year. Other nominees include our sister station The Light 103.9 (Religious Station of The Year), WDBZ-FM’s Lincoln Ware (Personality of The Year, Large Market), Get Up Erica’s Erica Campbell (Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year), and DC’s Praise 104.1 (Religious Station of The Year).

Congrats to our Radio One fam and all of the Marconi Award finalists!

Check out the full list below! (Urban One Finalists In Bold)

LEGENDARY STATION OF THE YEAR

KCBS-AM, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Calif.

WABC-AM, New York, N.Y.

WDAS-FM, Philadelphia, Pa.

WLW-AM, Cincinnati, Ohio

WMMR-FM, Philadelphia, Pa.

LEGENDARY RADIO MANAGER OF THE YEAR

David R. DuBose, WTUG-FM, Townsquare Media, Birmingham, Ala.

Debbie Kenyon, Audacy, Detroit, Mich.

Gordy Rush, Guaranty Media, Baton Rouge, La.

Joey Cummings, KKHJ-FM, South Seas Broadcasting, Inc., American Samoa

Nick Martin, Big River Broadcasting Corporation, Florence/Muscle Shoals, Ala.

NETWORK/SYNDICATED PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Enrique Santos, WZTU-FM Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Erica Campbell, Reach Media, Dallas, Texas

George Noory, Premiere Radio Networks, Inc., Sherman Oaks, Calif.

Katie Neal, Audacy, Nashville, Tenn.

Rich Eisen, Westwood One, Los Angeles, Calif.

MAJOR MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti, WFAN-FM, New York, N.Y.

George Dunham, Craig Miller and Gordon Keith, KTCK-AM, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas

Jason Pullman, KPLX-FM, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas

Lin Brehmer, WXRT-FM, Chicago, Ill.

Mark “Hawkeye” Lewis and Michelle Rodriguez , KSCS-FM, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas

LARGE MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Billy Madison , KISS-FM, San Antonio, Texas

Chris Carr, Kia Becht and Sam Sansevere, KEEY-FM, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.

Dave Ryan with Falen, Jenny and Drake, KDWB-FM, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.

Lincoln Ware, WDBZ-AM, Cincinnati, Ohio

Paul Castronovo, WBGG-FM, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

MEDIUM MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Ashley Adams, Roger Todd and Michele Silva, WJXB-FM, Knoxville, Tenn.

Brian Dawson, WQOK-FM, Raleigh-Durham, N.C.

Chaz and AJ, WPLR-FM, New Haven, Conn.

Kayla Blakeslee, WOWO-AM, Ft. Wayne, Ind.

Kevin Miller, KIDO-AM, Boise, Idaho

SMALL MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Kat and J.J. Holiday, KCLD-FM, St. Cloud, Minn.

Kelly and Wood, KZPK-FM, St. Cloud, Minn.

Kevin Hilley and Erin Hart, KATI-FM, Columbia-Jefferson City, Mo.

Keziah Atofau and John Raynar, KKHJ-FM, American Samoa

M. Fletcher Brown, WXFL-FM, Huntsville-Decatur-Florence, Ala.

MAJOR MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR

KSCS-FM, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas

WALR-FM, Atlanta, Ga.

WINS-FM, New York, N.Y.

WLTW-FM, New York, N.Y.

WWPR-FM, New York, N.Y.

LARGE MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR

KMOX-AM, St. Louis, Mo.

KQMT-FM, Denver, Colo.

KSTP-FM, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.

WHYI-FM, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

WKRQ-FM, Cincinnati, Ohio

MEDIUM MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR

WHO-AM, Des Moines-Ames, Iowa

WNRP-AM, Mobile, Ala.-Pensacola, Fla.

WTIB-FM, Greenville-New Bern-Washington, N.C.

WXKB-FM, Ft. Myers-Naples, Fla.

WYOY-FM, Jackson, Miss.

SMALL MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR

KDXY-FM, Jonesboro, Ark.

KROX-AM, Crookston, Minn.

KZPK-FM, St. Cloud, Minn.

WIKY-FM, Evansville, Ind.

WYKY-FM, Somerset, Ky.

BEST RADIO PODCAST OF THE YEAR

“American Nightmare Season 3: Unknown Subject,” WTOP-FM, Washington, D.C.

“Behind the Song,” WDRV-FM, Chicago, Ill.

“Deadly Pill,” KFI-AM Los Angeles, Calif.

“DMV Download,” WTOP-FM, Washington, D.C.

“The Letter,” KSL-FM, Salt Lake City, Utah

AC STATION OF THE YEAR

KBIG-FM, Los Angeles, Calif.

KODA-FM, Houston, Texas

KOIT-FM, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Calif.

WALK-FM, Nassau-Suffolk, N.Y.

WEZN-FM, Metro Fairfield, Conn.

CHR STATION OF THE YEAR

KMVQ-FM, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Calif.

KNDE-FM, Bryan-College Station, Texas

WAPE-FM, Jacksonville, Fla.

WHTZ-FM, New York, N.Y.

WWPW-FM, Atlanta, Ga.

CLASSIC HITS STATION OF THE YEAR

KJEB-FM, Seattle-Tacoma, Wash.

KONO-FM, San Antonio, Texas

KRTH-FM, Los Angeles, Calif.

WAXQ-FM, New York, N.Y.

WSRV-FM, Atlanta, Ga.

COLLEGE RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR

WGCS-FM, Goshen College, South Bend-Elkhart, Ind.

WMSC-FM, Montclair State University, Montclair, N.J.

WPSC-FM, William Patterson University, Wayne, N.J.

WRRC-FM, Rider University, Philadelphia, Pa.

WSOU-FM, Seton Hall University, South Orange, N.J.

COUNTRY STATION OF THE YEAR

KCLR-FM, Columbia-Jefferson City, Mo.

KNCI-FM, Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, Calif.

KYGO-FM, Denver, Colo.

WKXC-FM, Augusta, Ga.

WXTU-FM, Philadelphia, Pa.

NEWS/TALK STATION OF THE YEAR

KFI-AM, Los Angeles, Calif.

WABC-AM, New York, N.Y.

WCCO-AM, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.

WTOP-FM, Washington, D.C.

WWL-FM, New Orleans, La.

RELIGIOUS STATION OF THE YEAR

KLTY-FM, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas

WLCC-AM, Tampa-St. Petersburg-Sarasota, Fla.

WMIT-FM, Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C.-Asheville, N.C.

WNNL-FM, Raleigh-Durham, N.C.

WPRS-FM, Washington, D.C.

ROCK STATION OF THE YEAR

KGLK-FM, Houston, Texas

WIYY-FM, Baltimore, Md.

WMMR-FM, Philadelphia, Pa.

WPLR-FM, New Haven, Conn.

WXTB-FM, Tampa-St. Petersburg-Sarasota, Fla.

SPANISH LANGUAGE STATION OF THE YEAR

KLOL-FM, Houston, Texas

WLKQ-FM, Atlanta, Ga.

WLZL-FM, Washington, D.C.

WRUM-FM, Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, Fla.

WYUU-FM, Tampa-St. Petersburg-Sarasota, Fla.

SPORTS STATION OF THE YEAR

KFXN-FM, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.

KTCK-AM, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas

WBZ-FM, Boston, Mass.

WFAN-FM, New York, N.Y.

WJFK-FM, Washington, D.C.

URBAN STATION OF THE YEAR

WBTJ-FM, Richmond-Petersburg, Va.

WDAS-FM, Philadelphia, Pa.

WEDR-FM, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

WHQT-FM, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

WMIB-FM, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

