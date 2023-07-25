Edward Enninful Steps Down As British Vogue Editor In Chief Following March 2024 Issue

British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful officially leaves his esteemed post in early 2024. Enninful confirmed his departure date via Instagram on July 25.

Though he is putting down the pen as EIC following the March 2024 issue, Enninful will remain at Condé Nast. He will assume a newly-appointed position as Editorial Advisor of British Vogue and Global Creative and Cultural Advisor of Vogue.

Enninful first informed his staff of changes in June 2023. As reported by Vogue Business, the new role allows Enninful to explore opportunities outside of the legacy fashion empire.

He wrote, “I am excited to share that from next year I will be stepping into the newly appointed position of editorial advisor of British Vogue and global creative and cultural advisor of Vogue, where I will continue to contribute to the creative and cultural success of the Vogue brand globally while having the freedom to take on broader creative projects.”

Enninful featured a compilation of celebrity covers, asking followers which is their favorite in the recent announcement post. The Ghanaian-born editor also highlighted his optimistic look toward the future.

“With just seven issues left at @BritishVogue, I would love to know which issue was your favorite. March 2024 is my last #BritishVogue as EIC so set your clocks. With my final issues, I’m in planning mode for sure with lots on my mind. The power of brilliant global change makers! The unbeatable creativity of the UK! And above all FASHION! More than anything, I am just so excited for what is still to come in the next seven months.”

A Curator of Culture and Couture

Enninful made history as the first Black editor-in-chief of British Vogue. He took over the post in April 2017.

One of six children, Enninful used his position to amplify the impact and highlight the influence of Black people worldwide. Fashion model and Gurls Talk creator Adwoa Aboah was the first cover star of his tenure. Cover starlets that followed include Beyoncé, Iman, Naomi Campbell, Oprah Winfrey, and Rihanna, just to name a few.

Enninful also made headlines in 2019 for his September issue, “Forces of Change,” guest-edited by Meghan Markle. The issue featured 15 female changemakers on the cover, such as Yara Shahidi, and remains a reader’s favorite.

Enninful lauds Black culture in ways others don’t. While some shy away from highlighting the accomplishments of Black designers and models in the fashion industry, he unapologetically displays them front and center.

He is our fashion curator for the culture.

In celebration of Enninful’s contributions to culture and couture, we share some of his most recent and historic covers. We wish the fashion forward visionary much success and can’t wait to see what is to come.

July 2023 – Janelle Monae

May 2023 Special Digital Issue – Halle Bailey

March 2023 – Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

January 2023 – Iman

July 2022 – Beyoncé

March 2022 – Naomi Campbell

November 2020 – Serena Williams

February 2020 – Lupita Nyong’o

