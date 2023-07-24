Elon Musk Replaces Twitter Bird Logo with “X”

Twitter launched its new logo on Monday, replacing the blue bird with a white X on a black background.

Elon Musk, who bought Twitter last fall, previously made the announcement that the Twitter bird logo would be replaced by an X-shaped logo, reflecting a name rebrand for the platform. He had asked his 149 million Twitter followers for help with ideas for the new logo and appears to have chosen a fan-created design.

The old Twitter logo can no longer be seen on the site. Instead, the new X logo has been placed where the bird once sat.

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino tweeted an explanation of the abrupt rebranding, saying “It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square.”

“X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities,” she continued. “Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine. For years, fans and critics alike have pushed Twitter to dream bigger, to innovate faster, and to fulfill our great potential. X will do that and more. We’ve already started to see X take shape over the past 8 months through our rapid feature launches, but we’re just getting started,” she wrote. “X will be the platform that can deliver, well….everything.

