With the MCU teetering on the edge of irrelevancy (sad but true), Marvel is hoping to get back on track with this year’s holiday Marvel installment. And it looks like it can be a bit of a gamble.

Last night, Marvel Studios dropped their latest trailer to their latest superhero adventure, The Marvels, which stars Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. In the latest trailer we finally get to see who the three-woman team will be taking on as they become familiar with The Annihilators and their Kree General, Dar-Benn.

As powerful as she is, Captain Marvel seems like she could be a bit overmatched when taking on Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) who isn’t just all-powerful but also seems to be the reason why the three superheroes tend to switch places whenever they use their powers. Luckily, the super trio are dedicated to working together to end this latest threat and with the help of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and a bunch of space cats, things might end up working out in their favor. The Avengers might also get some new members added to their roster.

Check out the latest trailer for Marvel Studio’s The Marvels below, and let us know if you’ll be checking for this when it hits theaters Nov. 10 in the comments section below.

Who’s That Girl? Peep The Latest ‘The Marvels’ Trailer was originally published on hiphopwired.com