Victoria Monet dropped by The AM Clique to talk about her upcoming tour, hit single “On My Mama,” her fav parts of the city, and more.
Catch the full interview with Chey Parker below!
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW ON YOUTUBE:
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
MORE AM CLIQUE INTERVIEWS…
Pinky Cole Talks Jet Magazine Cover With The AM Clique [LISTEN HERE]
Keke Palmer Talks Motherhood, New Music, Upcoming Projects + More With The AM Clique! [LISTEN]
Janelle Monae Talks Upcoming Tour, New Music, The Age Of Pleasure & More With The AM Clique! [WATCH HERE]
The post Victoria Monet Talks Upcoming Tour, Hit Single “On My Mama,” and More With The AM Clique! [WATCH] appeared first on 92 Q.
Victoria Monet Talks Upcoming Tour, Hit Single “On My Mama,” and More With The AM Clique! [WATCH] was originally published on 92q.com
-
Gillie Da King’s Son, YNG Cheese Shot & Killed at Age 25
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
UPDATED: WTLC Black Expo Summer Celebration
-
Search Warrant in Tupac Shakur Murder Investigation Tied To Uncle of Rumored Killer
-
JULY is Minority Mental Health Month!
-
6 MILFS Who Embrace Motherhood And Their Bodies
-
Black Tony Is Dropping Erykah Badu Off at the Radio Station [LISTEN]
-
Fans can watch Indianapolis Colts practice at Grand Park for free