Cleveland Browns: Major Injury Announced For This Wide Receiver

The Cleveland Browns have high hopes for the upcoming 2023 NFL, but a recently announced injury could stall those expectations just a bit.

The team announced today that Marquise Goodwin, a wide receiver acquired via free agency, is suffering from blood clots in one of his legs. He was declared by the Browns to have suffered a non-football illness.

The 10-year veteran says that he began experiencing discomfort in his leg and shortness of breath back in the spring.

“It was really alarming at first because I’ve experienced injury throughout my career, but it’s never been anything like this that could turn into something detrimental if it’s not taken care of,” he said. “It was frightening at first, but now I’m at ease with it. I’ve prayed and just given it over to God. It’s out of my control, and the only thing I can control is my effort and attitude and how I approach each day moving forward.”

Goodwin was drafted in the third round by the Buffalo Bills in 2013. In 102 career games he has 187 catches for 3,023 yards.

There is no timetable set for Goodwin’s return to team activities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Information from an article on the official Cleveland Browns website was used in this post. To see their entire report, [click here].

