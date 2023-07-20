Listen Live
The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Larenz Tate Missed Out On Two Big Movies

Published on July 20, 2023

2023 American Black Film Festival - Black & Unlimited: A Conversation On Black Fatherhood

Source: Ivan Apfel / Getty

Larenz Tate Missed Out On Two Big Movies

Did you know Larenz Tate was originally supposed to be in the movie, The Best

Man. Start I was doing another project…..end and Taye Diggs did an fantastic job.

Larenz also turned down the role of Dre in Brown Sugar. Larenz Tate in The Best

Man is a whole notha level of energy-whew!

Source: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CuhoEC2tB0j/?

 

Critics Choice Awards - Show

Source: Variety / Getty

Taye Diggs On His Celebrity Crush When He Was Younger

Taye Diggs shared who his celebrity crush was when he was younger.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LotVjRN3DtQ

 

Michael B. Jordan x J'Ouvert Rum

Source: Instagram / Instagram

Michael B Jordan On How His Mom Gets His Attention

If you see Michael B Jordan out somewhere and want to get his attention, just do

what his mom does.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6bB1522VFJI

