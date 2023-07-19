Our cybersecurity expert Theresa Payton joins Good Morning BT talking about Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg claiming that he will provide his model for artificial intelligence free of charge, concerns about the potential effects of artificial intelligence (AI) on intellectual properties and how the Writers Guild of America strike is leading the way in the fight for rights protections and civil liberties in dealings with AI, ways you can tell if an app that you are wanting to download is really safe, and her opinion about Threads, two weeks after the debut of that new social media platform rival to Twitter.

Theresa Payton: The Battle Over Artificial Intelligence Heats Up was originally published on wbt.com