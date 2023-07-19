The Cleveland Browns have released a second-year player who’s currently being investigated by the Cleveland police.
Perrion Winfrey, defensive tackle, had an alleged criminal incident with two women on Tuesday. A woman reported that he threatened her and that he was in possession of a gun.
FOX 8 reports that the incident happened near East 9th and Euclid.
From FOX 8:
We’ve learned two women told police they know Winfrey.
They saw him in a hotel lobby, and one yelled an insult to him when he didn’t respond.
They say Winfrey then became angry, making a threat and showing he had a gun.
Cleveland Browns Release Player, Allegedly Threatened Women, Had Gun was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
