Cleveland Browns Release Player, Allegedly Threatened Women, Had Gun

Published on July 19, 2023

Cleveland Browns v Washington Commanders

Source: Scott Taetsch / Getty

The Cleveland Browns have released a second-year player who’s currently being investigated by the Cleveland police.

Perrion Winfrey, defensive tackle, had an alleged criminal incident with two women on Tuesday. A woman reported that he threatened her and that he was in possession of a gun.

FOX 8 reports that the incident happened near East 9th and Euclid.

From FOX 8:

We’ve learned two women told police they know Winfrey.

They saw him in a hotel lobby, and one yelled an insult to him when he didn’t respond.

They say Winfrey then became angry, making a threat and showing he had a gun.

To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].

