Keivonn Woodard, 10, of Bowie, Maryland, is creating history. He is the first Black deaf actor and the second-youngest Emmy nominee ever.
Join Our Text Club! Text “PraiseDC” to 71007
Woodard was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series on Wednesday for his role on HBO’s “The Last of Us,” a post-apocalyptic zombie series based on the hit 2013 PlayStation video game of the same name. He is the category’s youngest nominee ever.
Also See: Free Hearing Aids & Sound Amplifiers To Residents Over 60 In Montgomery County
Woodard plays Sam, an eight-year-old deaf artist diagnosed with leukemia who debuts briefly in Episode 4 before taking on a greater role in Episode 5. Although Sam’s video game counterpart is not deaf, the series’ creators altered to allow a deaf actor to play the character Woodard’s performance was labeled “astonishing” and “fantastic,” and the episodes he appeared in as heartbreaking and a “standout” on the critically-praised show.
READ MORE NEWS ON ACTORS HERE:
- Jussie Smollett’s PAID Attackers Break Silence
- Zendaya Getting $1 Million Per Euphoria Episode Now
- Angelina Jolie Once Hired A Hitman FOR HERSELF
- Jada Pinkett Smith Says Past Addiction To Weed, Ecstasy & Alcohol Made Her Faint On ‘The Nutty Professor’ Set
- She Readyyy: Tiffany Haddish Gives Us Beach Body-Ody-Ody
- Watch: ‘The Underground Railroad’ Actor Chase Dillon Shares How Influential Barry Jenkins Has Been In His Career
- Where Are They Now: ‘Sandlot’ And ‘Mighty Ducks’ Actor Brandon Quintin Adams
- Multiple Fire Crews Respond To Smoke From Denzel Washington’s LA Home
- Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused Of Rape In New Lawsuit Amid Sexual Abuse Trial
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Maryland Native Keivonn Woodard Is The First Black Deaf Actor Nominated For An Emmy was originally published on praisedc.com
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
UPDATED: WTLC Black Expo Summer Celebration
-
JULY is Minority Mental Health Month!
-
6 MILFS Who Embrace Motherhood And Their Bodies
-
Black Tony Is Dropping Erykah Badu Off at the Radio Station [LISTEN]
-
Fans can watch Indianapolis Colts practice at Grand Park for free
-
Who Is QPskiii? Meet Gunna’s Muse, P Litty [Photos]
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father