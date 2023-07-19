Over a quarter century after the murder of hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur, new details are emerging that could possibly bring us one step closer to the truth.

On Tuesday (July 18), Las Vegas Police served a search warrant to a home in Henderson, 20 miles from Vegas city limits. As TMZ reports, this raid was significant, considering that police had to prove probable cause to believe that there was evidence in the home.

TMZ confirmed that the home is owned by a woman named Paula Clemons. Clemons is the wife of someone who has been somewhat outspoken about Tupac’s unsolved murder.

That individual is Keefe D., a former Crip who claims to be the uncle of Pac’s rumored killer, Orlando Anderson.

Keefe was with Anderson and his crew in Vegas on Sept. 7, 1996. Keefe says he and Anderson were jumped by Shakur, Suge Knight, and their crew at the MGM Grand

It is believed that Anderson shot Shakur in retaliation, at a red light on Las Vegas Boulevard later that night. Shakur would die from his injuries less than a week later.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Anderson denied any involvement in the murder before his death in May 1998.

Surviving members of Shakur’s family are waiting to see what happens with the late development.

“‘m really not impressed with this late in the game effort,” Pac’s stepbrother Mopreme tells TMZ. “Though I appreciate it, it’s late in the game. Las Vegas nor New York have done any significant investigation so far that we can see … so everyone stay tuned, let’s see what happens. I’m surprised like everyone else.”

Search Warrant in Tupac Shakur Murder Investigation Tied To Uncle of Rumored Killer was originally published on hiphopnc.com