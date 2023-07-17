ABC’s Inaugural Golden Years-Era Bachelor Is From Indiana

Gerry Turner, a 71-year-old from Indiana, will lead the senior reality dating series The Golden Bachelor.

The Golden Bachelor is a spinoff of ABC’s long-running hit franchise The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise.

Turner will be looking for love among a group of women 65 years and older.

The show’s tagline is, “It’s never too late to fall in love…again.”

Turner lives on a lake in Indiana. He was married 43 years to his high school sweetheart.

His wife suddenly fell ill and died in 2017.

Turner is the father to two daughters and is a grandfather to two granddaughters.

The way that ABC describes him is as a “charming 71-year-old patriarch.”

The Golden Bachelor idea has been brewing for quite some time. The network first released a casting call for senior citizens looking for love in early 2020.

The spinoff series was then delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. it will now air Mondays at 10 p.m., it will be among ABC’s strike-proof, all-unscripted fall schedule, making its debut after Dancing With the Stars.

A premiere date has yet to be announced.

Turner has contemplated if his late wife would be okay with him doing this and he explains himself in the video below:

