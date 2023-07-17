The FDA has approved the nation’s first birth control pill that will be available for over-the-counter purchase in the United States.

It will be sold in drugstores without a prescription. The once-a-day pill, Opill, has been around for decades.

Oral contraceptives remain the most common form of birth control in the country, though.

Opill is expected to hit store shelves early next year.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE NEWS…

The post FDA Approves Nation’s First Over The Counter Birth Control Pill appeared first on 92 Q.

FDA Approves Nation’s First Over The Counter Birth Control Pill was originally published on 92q.com