The Real Housewives of Potomac must be giving us a drama-filled season as it’s being reported that an insane fight happened between the cast Thursday night in a D.C. restaurant.

TMZ reports that fists were flying and women were being yanked to the ground.

The video shows cast members trying to break up a fight between a friend of the show Keiana Stewart and another woman, Deborah Williams while at Zebbie’s Garden for Ashley Darby’s fashion line launch.

Additionally, Candiace Dillard Bassett told police someone threw a drink at her and Keiana says she was hit in the forehead with a glass before getting pulled down in the physical altercation.

Although no one was arrested, police are still investigating.

TMZ also reports that sources connected to the show said filming had already wrapped when the fight went down so it wasn’t captured.

The post Real Housewives Of Potomac Cast Members Involved In Insane Fight At DC Restaurant appeared first on 92 Q.

