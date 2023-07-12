We’re glad to hear that Morgan Freeman is on the mend after a contagious virus forced him to skip a media tour, TMZ reports.
TMZ stated that the 86-year-old actor was forced to cancel a UK trip after he came down with a fever and according to his rep, doctors told him he was contagious.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!
The 86-year-old actor was scheduled to do a media tour to promote the new Taylor Sheridan show, “Special Ops: Lioness.”
Additionally, he was also supposed to appear with his costars on the BBC program, “The One Show”
However, reports stat that Morgan is doing fine now, and he’s no longer contagious.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS…
Morgan Freeman Is Not Here For “Black History Month” Or Being Called “African American,” Calls It Insulting
Morgan Freeman’s Critique Of “Black History Month” And “African American” As Terms Sparks Debate
Contagious Virus Forces Morgan Freeman To Skip Media Tour was originally published on magicbaltimore.com
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
JULY is Minority Mental Health Month!
-
Happy Fourth of July in Indianapolis: Fourth Fest Street Party
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250 + Juvenile & 112 Tickets!
-
Black Tony Is Dropping Erykah Badu Off at the Radio Station [LISTEN]
-
Cuba Gooding Jr. Settles Federal Civil Rape Case Just As Trial is Set to Begin
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Hip Hop 50 Live Announced: The Official Concert Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop