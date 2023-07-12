PUMA and Roc Nation Launch Mixtape Collection To Honor Hip-Hop

A pair of Puma Suede sneakers, or the Clyde worn by NBA great Walt “Clyde” Frazier, were a staple for b-boys, making them a Hip-Hop classic. So it should be no surprise that the Puma brand is launching a “Mixtape” collection in honor of Hip-Hop and the culture’s 50th anniversary.

Puma is actually launching the Mixtape collection with Roc Nation and Paper Planes co-founder Emory “Vegas” Jones as well as footwear designer Alexander John. The collection will be available only at Foot Locker and Champs Sports and features apparel (jackets, tees and shorts) and footwear designed to pay respect to the mixtape, as important a piece of Hip-Hop lore as any. The spotlight sneaker model is the RS-XL, which arrives in three versions in correlation with thee mixtape formats; cassettes, CDs and playlists. There are also fresh takes on the Suede and Future Rider models, with the former getting inspiration from a blank cassette tape and the latter featuring a “record” button on the side.

It is 2023, so each shoe will also feature an “LGT Tag,” which is an NFC-powered chip from Legitimate, that unlocks a digital portal once scanned. Said portal, which activates when you tap your phone to the RS-XL sneaker’s tongue, will feature exclusive content that includes weekly mixtapes and BTS access to Roc Nation artists.

The Mixtape collection will be available starting Friday, July 14, online and in-store at Foot Locker, Champs Sports and Champs Sports Canada, with pieces going for $35-$130.

