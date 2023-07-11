We love a good sample, especially over a classic. Some of our favorite artists of todays era have sampled songs our parents grew up on. Legendary rap group, Goodie Mob blessed the streets with ‘Cell Therapy‘ in 1995. Fast forward to 2018, rising star Travis Scott sample ‘Cell Therapy’ on track nine ‘5% Tint‘.
Instantly you get hit with some nostalgia hearing the sample as well as the “Who’s that creeping through my window” line.
7 Food Spots Travis Scott NEEDS to Try in Egypt
Goodie Mob open up for the first time on how they felt when they heard Travis flip there classic, “My son showed me he said man you know theirs this kid named Travis Scott he’s rapping over a sample of yours? When I heard how he slowed it down, I was like this was almost chopped & screwed”
Goodie Mob On Travis Scott Sampling Cell Therapy, “He Took Care Of That Business” was originally published on hotspotatl.com
