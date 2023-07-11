Well, it looks like Kali may not have white boy on her roster after all. The ATL rapper was seen backstage at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 with Power actor, Michael Rainey Jr. aka ‘Ghost’.
Everything You Missed During Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Weekend
Soon as the two pulled up to the show together dating rumors instantly appeared. Not only that, fans dug up a few other occasions they were outside together. Talk about a hard launch right? WRONG! Kali hit us with that “Mhmm” during her conversation with radio personality J Nicks. During the interview she breaks her silence on the dating rumors & says “he is just a friend”
Kali swiftly put an end to the dating rumors, denying any romantic involvement with the young actor.
RELATED: 21 Savage and Latto Touch The Stage Together at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 [Photos]
RELATED: Glorilla Shows Up And Shows Out For Birthday Bash ATL 2023
RELATED: 21 Savage Brings Out J. Cole, Cardi B And Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2023
Kali On If She Is Dating Power Actor, Michael Rainey Jr. was originally published on hotspotatl.com
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
Praise Him? Fans React To Pharrell’s New Gospel Song “JOY (Unspeakable)”
-
JULY is Minority Mental Health Month!
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250 + Juvenile & 112 Tickets!
-
Happy Fourth of July in Indianapolis: Fourth Fest Street Party
-
Miki Howard Reveals Who SHE Believes is Her "Baby Daddy"--MJ? Joe Jackson? Or Neither?
-
Black Tony Is Dropping Erykah Badu Off at the Radio Station [LISTEN]
-
Hip Hop 50 Live Announced: The Official Concert Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop