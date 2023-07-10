From smoke-filled orange skies to snow-free winters, many people are understanding that climate change is a very important subject that’s worth paying close attention to.
That’s why we were happy to have White House National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi stop by the Ryan Cameron Uncensored studio for a crash course to answer many of the climate crisis questions we’re all collectively wondering.
RELATED: Ryan Cameron Uncensored – Xernona Clayton “Not Sure” If MLK Jr.’s Dream Is Still Possible
He came by to break down things from many interesting perspectives, including the fact that ‘redlining’ in Black and Brown neighborhoods has made it where a disproportionate ratio of pavement-to-trees literally makes it hotter in those areas. However, it wasn’t all gloom and doom as he also gave us some tips on how we can change for the better, like purchasing heat pumps and efficient windows that even give you a 30% tax credit just for doing your part on the front-end.
Hear White House National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi talk more on his expertise below on Ryan Cameron Uncensored:
- The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Is A Destiny’s Child Reunion in the Works?
- White House Issues New Rules About Press Conferences
- The Month In Trump: What You Need To Know
The post Ryan Cameron Uncensored: White House National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi Gives Us A Crash Course On The Weather Crisis appeared first on Black America Web.
Ryan Cameron Uncensored: White House National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi Gives Us A Crash Course On The Weather Crisis was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
Praise Him? Fans React To Pharrell’s New Gospel Song “JOY (Unspeakable)”
-
JULY is Minority Mental Health Month!
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250 + Juvenile & 112 Tickets!
-
Happy Fourth of July in Indianapolis: Fourth Fest Street Party
-
Miki Howard Reveals Who SHE Believes is Her "Baby Daddy"--MJ? Joe Jackson? Or Neither?
-
Black Tony Is Dropping Erykah Badu Off at the Radio Station [LISTEN]
-
Hip Hop 50 Live Announced: The Official Concert Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop