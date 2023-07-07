Keke Palmer is still proving why she always “keeps a check!” Over the weekend, the 29-year-old actress seemingly responded to her boyfriend, Darius Jackson’s recent comments about her outfit with a series of social media posts, and a brand new merch line.

Earlier this week, Palmer’s boyfriend and father to her newborn child took to Twitter to share his disproval of her wearing a sheer dress to an Usher concert in Las Vegas. “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” Jackson wrote in the now-viral quote-tweet of Keke getting serenaded by the R&B crooner.

Darius then doubled down on his stance with a second tweet, writing, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.”

The tweet (and Darius) received backlash from many Keke supporters who shared their approval over Keke’s outfit and offered their support to her as a mother. Darius has since turned off his replies amid the backlash.

Following the Twitter melee, the Nope star took things into her own hands by releasing merch that appears to reference the drama. “One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through! ,” she captioned the Instagram video of herself as she serenaded her son. “‘IM A MOTHA’ and ‘Stevie to the bullsh**’ shirts are available NOW! Link in bio :),” she continued.

Check out the post below.

The new crewneck is selling on the beauty’s website for $45, ranging in sizes XS to 3XL. You can’t help but to stan Keke!

Keke Palmer Drops ‘I’m a Motha’ Merch was originally published on hellobeautiful.com