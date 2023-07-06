Victor Wembanyama’s Security Accused Of Slapping Britney Spears in Vegas

In “too weird to make up” news, a security guard for NBA player Victor Wembanyama is being investigated for assaulting… *checks notes*… Britney Spears?!

Yes, it’s true.

The embattled pop diva has filed a police report with Vegas police, according to TMZ. The incident happened at Catch restaurant inside the ARIA Hotel Wednesday night, around 8:30 pm local time.

Britney arrived with her husband, Sam Asghari, and two others for dinner, swarmed by fans. The “Baby One More Time” singer spotted Victor, the #1 overall pick in the recent NBA Draft, arriving around the same time.

Britney, who was a fan, tapped him on his back, right shoulder, asking to take a picture together. That’s when Damian Smith, the Director of Team Security for Victor’s new team, the San Antonio Spurs, backhanded her, causing her to fall to the ground.

Britney then got herself together and went to her table. According to TMZ, Smith went to the table and apologized, which she seemingly accepted.

However, after Britney’s security team spent time with Smith, they filed a police report with the Metropolitan Police Department, alleging battery.

Police has now launched a criminal investigation on the matter.

