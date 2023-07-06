Listen Live
Theresa Payton: Threads Challenges Twitter Dominance

Published on July 6, 2023

Cyber security expert Theresa Payton joins Good Morning BT with Bo & Beth with her take on the debut of Meta’s “Threads” social media platform, a new competitor to Twitter.

Theresa Payton: Threads Challenges Twitter Dominance  was originally published on wbt.com

