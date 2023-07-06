Theresa Payton: Threads Challenges Twitter Dominance

Cyber security expert Theresa Payton joins Good Morning BT with Bo & Beth with her take on the debut of Meta’s “Threads” social media platform, a new competitor to Twitter.
