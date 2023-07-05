Nigerian-American Interior Designer Victoria Adesanmi Designed The Barbie Malibu DreamHouse Listed On Airbnb

Nigerian-American interior designer, Victoria Adesanmi, is responsible for designing a real-life Barbie Malibu DreamHouse recently listed on Airbnb ahead of the upcoming Barbie film. Read more about Adesanmi’s past works and how one social media user made sure fans know who’s behind the ultimate Barbiecore crib inside.

Adesanmi has long embraced the art of collaboration and design. In a recent feature with Architectural Digest, Victoria speaks about how she’s created the most peaceful space in her LA apartment. The article also details her design experience and current work. The beloved designer previously worked as a color and material designer at Adidas, creating livable art for entertainment powerhouses including megastars like Beyoncé and Kanye West.

Adesanmi launched her own firm, Aesthetics Studios, in 2021. Her previous works and connections afforded her the network for future opportunities like working with the Barbie team to design a real-life Barbie dream house.

“I’m focusing my business on interior design, creative direction, and everyday objects through reimagination and storytelling,” Adesanmi shares with Architectural Digest.

Airbnb listed a real-life Barbie Malibu DreamHouse to celebrate one of summer’s long-awaited movies — Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. This is the second time the DreamHouse has appeared on the rental company’s site after it was briefly listed in 2019 to celebrate six decades since the creation of the fashion doll.

This year, the property has been reimagined in signature Barbie Pink and it has been refurbished to channel “Kenergy.” Ken is the official, (though non-present) Airbnb host, and, for one night, he offers his cowboy-themed room to up to two guests, free of charge.

According to the Airbnb listing, guests can try on Ken’s clothes, hit the disco dance floor or enjoy a swim in the pool, then leave the DreamHouse with their own pair of yellow-and-pink Impala skates and surfboard.

Airbnb has pledged to make a one-time donation to Save the Children to celebrate Barbie’s debut in theaters on July 21. It also aims to honors girls’ empowerment, though it hasn’t specified the donation amount. Bookings for the Barbie DreamHouse open on July 17 for a stay on July 21 and 22.

More details from Airbnb:

Located in sunny Malibu, the oceanfront mansion features panoramic views and serves as the perfect backdrop for Ken’s picture-plastic paradise. Fans will be able to request to book Ken’s bedroom in the Malibu DreamHouse for two individual one-night stays** for up to two guests each on July 21 and July 22, 2023. All stays will be free of charge – because Ken couldn’t figure out how to put a price on Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse – after all, Ken’s thing is beach, not math!

While in the DreamHouse, guests will have the opportunity to live in technicolor by:

Taking a spin through Ken’s awesome wardrobe to find their best beach fit. Look out Barbie, Ken’s got quite the closet too!

Channeling their inner cowboy and learning a line dance or two on Ken’s outdoor disco dance floor or performing a sunset serenade on Ken’s guitar

Challenging their fellow guests to a “beach off” with plenty of sunbathing and chillaxing by the infinity pool

Taking home a piece of the Kendom with their very own set of yellow-and-pink Impala skates and surfboards

Fans praised Adensami’s work on the DreamHouse in Malibu, saying how extremely talented she is and how stepping out on faith and chasing her dreams has inspired countless other Black women.

How to book:

Everyone in Barbie Land can request to book Ken’s room in Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse beginning July 17 at 10:00 AM PT at airbnb.com/kendreamhouse. Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Malibu.

