Former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney joins Bo & Beth sharing memories of Carowinds as news of the damaged Fury 325 roller coaster goes viral, Senator Lindsey Graham booed in Pickens, South Carolina as he attempts to warm up the crowd for former President Donald Trump, what Trump’s commanding lead in the polls really means for other GOP presidential hopefuls, how Tucker Carlson and other previous cable network television hosts descend into obscurity after departing the big networks, and Mulvaney Music Trivia!

Mulvaney: Why Presidential Candidates Not Likely to Win Run Anyway was originally published on wbt.com