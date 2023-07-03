Listen Live
News

Mulvaney: Why Presidential Candidates Not Likely to Win Run Anyway

Mulvaney: Why Presidential Candidates Not Likely to Win Run Anyway

Published on July 3, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney joins Bo & Beth sharing memories of Carowinds as news of the damaged Fury 325 roller coaster goes viral, Senator Lindsey Graham booed in Pickens, South Carolina as he attempts to warm up the crowd for former President Donald Trump, what Trump’s commanding lead in the polls really means for other GOP presidential hopefuls, how Tucker Carlson and other previous cable network television hosts descend into obscurity after departing the big networks, and Mulvaney Music Trivia!

Mulvaney: Why Presidential Candidates Not Likely to Win Run Anyway  was originally published on wbt.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close